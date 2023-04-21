The Toomebridge native is considered one of Ireland’s finest chefs having travelled the world plying his trade. Some of his notable accomplishments include having cooked for former US President Barack Obama, as well as at the wedding of singer Paul McCartney.

McMeel returns to the northwest after a successful 15-year stint as culinary director at Fermanagh’s Lough Erne Resort. Prior to his time in Fermanagh, Noel spent time across the globe including in Washington D.C and Chicago before opening his own restaurant in the late 1990s.

Noel has spoken of his excitement to get going in the new establishment as well as giving some insight of what is to come: “This is a really exciting role to take on. Not only will there be an array of gourmet offerings at the Ebrington, but there will also be a very strong emphasis on our

Noel Mc Meel

sustainability when it comes to great Northern Irish Food.

“We believe that our Food is the gateway to our heart, which connects our people and the heritage of the city. With access to the best of the North and Wild Atlantic coast, it’s time to leverage that positivity and allow more people to experience what we have to offer, which is some of the most incredible ingredients and artisan producers at our fingertips.”

Cecil Doherty, managing director of the Ebrington Hotel also expressed delight following the appointment of such a high profile chef. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Chef Noel Mc Meel to our ever-increasing team at the Ebrington,” Cecil said. “His passion for fresh locally sourced food and his vast experience in creating world class menus with teams of chefs who share the same vision is something we are so excited to see evolve across the entire hotel operation under his careful guidance.”