The church has been awarded a grant of £3,884 through the Treasure Ireland project from the National Churches Trust. The grant will support maintenance and minor repairs to the iconic building helping to keep it watertight for the winter. Opened in 1897 and designed by architect William Barker the church has a stunning interior and beautiful stained glass by Belfast firm Clokey. This landmark building is listed Category B+.

The Treasure Ireland project supports historic places of worship in Northern Ireland with maintenance and repair grants and also provides a range of training events. Next year the project will launch new heritage trails and a short film showcasing Northern Ireland’s rich ecclesiastical heritage.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, Vice President of The National Churches Trust, said: “I’m delighted that Ebrington Presbyterian Church is being helped with a £3,884 grant from the National Churches Trust. This will safeguard unique local heritage and keep it open and in use for the benefit of local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

Ebrington Presbyterian Church said: “We are very grateful to the National Churches Trust for their financial support. Keeping our buildings in good repair is costly and with ever increasing bills this grant is a tremendous boost for us as a congregation. We hope the Trust can continue to benefit other churches, as we continue to promote the Christian faith.”

The Treasure Ireland project has supported thirty-two places of worship across Northern Ireland to date with a total of £193,884 of grants. Across the River Foyle, the historic Christ Church on the Infirmary Road and the stunning St Columba’s Church, Long Tower were also supported through the project.

49 churches across the UK will stay open and in good repair thanks to £421,000 of funding awarded by the National Churches Trust in its latest round of grants.

