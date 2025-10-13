Circus Vegas former ringmaster thanks Derry cancer unit for always giving him their time

A former ringmaster with Circus Vegas, Tommy Courtney, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff of Altnagelvin's Sperrin unit, showering them with praise for their compassionate care and willingness to share a laugh.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a touching display of appreciation, Circus Vegas has shown its gratitude to the unit by offering free circus tickets and is planning to make a donation during their upcoming visit to the city located at Pennyburn Industrial Estate from October 31 until November 9.

While Tommy was born in County Leitrim, he considers his true home wherever his caravan is parked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We spoke with Tommy’s good friend and fellow circus veteran David Reilly. David explained how Tommy went to the doctor two years ago after a period in which he did not feel well. Devastating news would follow after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Tommy Courtney as the Ringmaster of Circus Vegas.

“They went to the doctor and he was given two weeks to live,” said David. “The doctor said the best thing to do now is to go and live, see your family, and live out the two weeks as best as you can.

“We didn’t know how to react, we were shocked. Two weeks ago, the man was driving a big American truck, still doing everything a normal person does, then all of a sudden, he received the bad news of having two weeks to live.”

Tommy bested those two weeks and two years on, he continues to work in the circus, expressing gratitude for the support he received from the Sperrin Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where he was treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before his cancer diagnosis Tommy was the Ringmaster of Circus Vegas, participating in a variety of roles, and was well known for driving left hand drive American trucks. Since his diagnosis, Tommy’s niece has taken over as ringmistress while he works on the assembly of the circus.

David Reilly and Tommy Courtney.

David said: “We are all so proud of him, he never complains. He always said half of his battle is his positivity.

“He’s well known for cracking jokes, even when the nurses and doctors see him. Tommy really likes speaking to them and telling them jokes. He has never had a bad thing to say about the staff there, he tells stories of particular nurses.

“He’s really happy and affectionate that he's had his treatment there because the people are so nice. They give him so much time, they all have a job to do, but they take time to listen to his stories and his jokes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the support Tommy and the circus were given from the Sperrin Unit, Circus Vegas is inviting the staff and their family members to their show for free.

Tommy as the Ringmaster of Circus Vegas.

“When he first started the treatment, he said, ‘I’m so thankful for all the staff, and they are so fantastic with the work they do,’” said David.

“Tommy really wants to show them all the stories he’s been telling them.”

Circus Vegas will also be making a donation to Cancer Research and the Sperrin Unit in Altnagelvin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Circus will be arriving in Derry’s Pennyburn Industrial Estate on Halloween night, October 31, staying in town till Sunday, November 9. Tickets are priced at £10.

David said: “We really try to give everyone good family fun, at a good price.”