Clonmany man in 'induced coma' after accident in Sydney

The Go Fund Me online fundraiser has been set up to support Eoin Sweeney, who was in accident on Saturday night. His family have travelled to Australia to be by his side.

The fundraiser was set up by Shauna McDaid, who said their ‘well-known and loved friend’ Eoin from Clonmany, Co. Donegal, is currently in an induced coma in Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and they are hoping to ‘raise funds to help with all medical expenses and aftercare.

She added: “Thank you all in advance for all your help.”

Mr Sweeney is from the village of Clonmany. Picture: Google Maps.

News reports in Australia stated that Mr Sweeney, who is 28-years-old, was struck by an ambulance shortly after midnight on Saturday last.

The fundraiser, which had a target of $10,000 has so far raised $109,457.