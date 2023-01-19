Constitutional change in Ireland: Derry & Strabane Council wants your views

Derry City & Strabane District Council are seeking views on constitutional change.

The engagement is being established in response to a Notice of Motion agreed by Council and following the publication of research papers on the Council website.

The papers have made available to the public and stakeholders to access so they can inform themselves on the issue of constitutional change in advance of this engagement process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the engagement is to collate views, experiences, research and evidence from a wide range of stakeholders in relation to the topic of constitutional change and its implications for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

For those interested in taking part they can submit their views by clicking on the website link as follows - www.derrystrabane.com/constitutionalchange

Details can also be submitted via email to [email protected] or in writing to Constitutional Change, Derry City and Strabane District Council, 98 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7NN.

Alternative arrangements can be arranged on request for those who are unable to submit their views using the above means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The engagement process is open for submissions until April 4.

At the meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council held on April 29, 2021 the following Motion was passed: “That this Council recognises that the discussions about a constitutional change are now well underway and this Council has a duty to consult with its ratepayers on this important issue and the implications for the Council area and the wider north-west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, calls on the Council to establish a working group on Irish unity and to begin a consultation with ratepayers and community and business representatives and with trade union, climate justice, LGBTQ+, migrant and social justice, all-island health, disability, mental health, rail and other social justice groups to assess views on the issues related to constitutional change.

To date, the Working Group has collated research materials in order share current thinking and findings and analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad