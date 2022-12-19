Counsellor 'privileged' to be working in Derry Childline this Christmas

Omagh woman, Eva Czabanik, 30, won’t be wrapping any last minute presents or peeling potatoes this Christmas Eve, instead she will be working in NSPCC’s Childline base in Foyle from 11.30pm until 8am on Christmas morning. And although it means she will be parted from her fiancé at this festive time, she considers it a privilege to work through the night talking to children when they need the service the most.

Eva, who was born and raised in a small town in Slovakia, close to the Hungarian border, went on to graduate from ELTE University in Budapest with a bachelor’s degree in Human Behaviour Analysis. After she moved to Omagh in 2013, where she lives with her fiancé, she completed a Masters degree in Applied Psychology at Ulster University as well as post-graduate courses in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Mental Health and Wellbeing Coaching.

Eva said: “For me, this is a dream job because it means I am able to use my skills but, much more importantly, I am able to help children and young people who often have nowhere else to turn. I work at the new night service in Foyle and it’s a vital lifeline for many children as they are less likely to have other support available to them at this time and if they are scared, sad or lonely it can all feel so much worse at night.

“We get calls from children about all sorts of things – some are worried about parents losing their jobs, or not being able to pay the bills, or about keeping warm and not having food on the table. It’s hardly surprising that children are so worried about the cost of living crisis at the moment.

“I can’t tell you how welcome I was made when I started here – my colleagues are lovely, and I have made many good friends. Obviously, some of the things we hear are hard to listen to – neglect, abuse, bullying and more – but for a lot of children and young people who get in touch, it’s the first time they have told a living soul about what they’re going through, and I consider it a privilege to be able to help them. As well as staff, we have an amazing group of volunteers, and we all work together with one aim. The confidential nature of Childline means that you can create an environment where children can be at their most honest, knowing that they are free from judgement, and as counsellors we are privileged to get a glimpse into a part of their lives that they may be able to share only with us.”

Regarding the upcoming Christmas holidays, Eva acknowledges that the base will probably be as busy as ever. She said: “The festive season can be so tough for many children and I want to be there for them. To be honest, I don’t mind working over Christmas and because I live in a different country, far away from my home and family, I really do have some understanding about how lonely it can be.

“I think a lot of people assume that Christmas is all about happy families opening presents round the Christmas tree but unfortunately that just isn’t the case for some children, and for so many reasons – extra expenses, contact arrangements, increased levels of substance misuse and many more issues which can make the whole holiday period a hard time. That’s why Childline is so vital, because if they want to talk to us we’ll be there to listen, 24 hours a day and it’s no different at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud to share my Christmas with young people who need our help and a listening ear. I’ll probably be a bit tired after the shift but I look forward to spending time with my fiancé and friends when I finish and we’ll just make some delicious, traditional Hungarian food and take it easy!”