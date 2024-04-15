Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday April 20, courageous Adrian, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, will set out on a remarkable journey to raise awareness and fundraise for MND.

Adrian’s initiative, the ‘Summit 2 Sea’ for MND, is a testament to Adrian’s determination to leave a lasting legacy and raise crucial funds for The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), a pivotal organization in supporting individuals affected by MND. The fundraising efforts aim to contribute to research for treatments and cures for MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It truly will be ‘history in the making’ as Adrian friends will embark on a one-day adventure to kayak around Ireland's entire coastline and climb the highest mountain in every county. This extraordinary feat has never been done before in Ireland.

Adrian Harkin, on left and on right, with his friend Brian McDermott showcasing the Summit 2 Sea for MND challenge.

The Irish Coastline will be divided up into 40+ sections with section leads coordinating each section, all while being tracked live via GPS trackers.

The 12-hour relay will begin from Adrian’s Home in Moville from Inish Adventures. The final section of Ireland from Shrove back into Moville will be completed by Adrian himself paddling in a yellow Sea Kayak along with friends and family.

At the same time Adrian’s good friend, Ciaran Farrell will be organising that each of the highest hills in each county of Ireland is summitted on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With friends, family, the outdoor community, clients Adrian has had the pleasure to work with and the public to get behind his campaign, AdrIAN, who set up Inishowen Adventures, and his team are aiming to raise one million euros to contribute to research for treatments and cures for MND.

You can stay updated with live GPS tracking of each climb leader and kayaker at Inish Adventures in Moville, Co Donegal, the event's central hub.

You can also show your support by attending the event and cheering on Adrian as he himself intends being in a kayak for the final part into Moville of this epic challenge.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of a life-changing event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make a difference today by donating online at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Summit2SeaforMND.

Let's come together to support Adrian and raise awareness for MND.