The evening is organised by Friends of Rossmar School to fundraise for the school, who recently celebrated the opening of their new building. This is the first fundraising event to be held in the new school building.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “This is for such a worthy cause as this special school has been a tremendous benefit to children with various learning disabilities, for many years now. Rossmar school has now managed to secure a richly deserved new building in Limavady. This Country and Comedy night will take place in their brand new building, at Rossmar Special School. It is the perfect venue for such an event.

"Topping the bill will be the Wee Man From Strabane himself, Hugo Duncan. Hugo needs no introduction. He has been performing all over the country for many years now. He is a great singer of great songs. His afternoon show on Radio Ulster has always been an outstanding success. It continues to be listened to by thousands of loyal followers.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen with P1 pupils Daniel and Declan during a tour of the new school.

"Also on the programme will be up and coming country star, young Owen Mac. He is a real star for the future but, already, he has a large following wherever he goes. Although young, he seems to have been around for a long time. “Curtis Magee and his band will accompany these two fine singers on the night. Curtis will also be performing and adding to the entertainment. He is a very experienced and capable performer in his own right. This will compliment the entire show perfectly.

"M.C and compare George Murphy wil hold all of this together with his funny stories and light hearted humour. All such nights are greatly enhanced with some comedy.

"All in all, this has the makings of a great night's entertainment. Come along and don’t miss it – it will start at 8pm sharp!”

Tickets for the show can be purchased by contacting Rossmar School Limavady; Friends of Rossmar School Facebook Page; or from any of the organising committee.

