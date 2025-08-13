County Derry man has made an app to find the best pint of Guinness near you

A County Derry man, Scott Montford, has created an app to find the best stout in your area after suffering poor pours in England.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portstewart native, Scott, launched his app, Stoutly, on July 24. The app has quickly gained traction, allowing users to rate their pints of Guinness from pubs they've visited worldwide, not just in Ireland and England.

Stoutly was a passion project for Scott as he works a day job in marketing in London, after work Scott sometimes sought out the refreshment of pint but struggled to find a good pint of Guinness, leading him to start work on the app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott said: “I’m not too familiar with London, I come into London once a week for work. A lot of time I'm looking for a pint and I don’t know where to go. I was thinking, ‘I wish there was a proper decent app that told me where I could find a decent pint no matter where I am,’ so that's where the inspiration came from for Stoutly.”

A bar worker pours a pint of Guinness. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott aims to keep the app ad-free, as he said he didn’t make the app for monetary gain.

“It was 100% a passion project. The app isn’t monetised, I'm not making a penny from it. There is a really discreet donation link, ‘buy me a pint’ link. I'm not doing it for monetary gain, I’m doing it for the love of pints.

“The day I launched it, I posted about it. Originally there was a sign-up limit of 100 users. I thought I would be lucky if I got 50. Within two hours, I hit the 100 cap and had to upgrade that.

“There is a bit of a cost to the site now, but what I’m getting is worth it. The amount of pints that are being rated in London, I’m able to pull out my phone and dander down the road from the office and find a decent pint nearby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Montford creator of Stoutly.

Looking toward the future of Stoutly, Scott said he would like the app to become more of a social network.

“I want to try and make it more like a social network in terms of promoting engagement between people, currently you can add your friends on it. I want to build on that a bit more, there are also a lot of quality of life updates i have been working on as well as an Android app coming out hopefully soon,” said Scott.

Scott added that he intends to bring out mobile versions of the web app on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Since its launch, Scott said that his phone has been non-stop. He said, "It's been really overwhelming. The scope of how much the app has spread is insane."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The amount of influencers asking if we can work together, I’ve had tons of pubs asking me how they can get their pub on their page.”

After creating an app around scoring pints of Guinness, Scott described his perfect pint.

“Ultimately, it needs to be in a Guinness glass. Whether there's a real science behind it or not, if someone puts down a pint and it's not in a Guinness glass, I'm not drinking it. It has to have a nice dark colour, a good head on it, and creamy.”

You can find Scott’s web app here: https://stoutly.co.uk/