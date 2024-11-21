County Derry singer Cara Dillon to perform in Millennium Forum during Coming Home tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungiven country and folk singer Cara Dillon has announced she will return to Derry to perform in the Millennium Forum with her Coming Home tour.

The country/folk singer announced on her social media platforms and her website that her return to Derry will take place on March 16.

On Cara Dillon’s website, it states: “Following the simply incredible continued success of her ‘Coming Home’ shows, Cara is bringing this acclaimed live concert to theatres in the UK and Ireland once again in Spring 2025, uncluding a very special concert in the Millennium Forum, Derry.”

In recent years, Cara Dillon has said that she is returning "wholeheartedly” to her Irish roots, hoping to create fresh interpretations of traditional folk standards with stunning results.

Dillon’s acclaimed album, Coming Home is described as “a profound exploration of identity and emotion and has become a seminal work since its release in March 2024... A remarkable blend of song, spoken word, and storytelling, it was inspired by her deep personal connection to the land, culture, and people of her native County Derry.”

Cara Dillon has recently had sell-out performances at Belfast's Grand Opera House and the Guildhall in Derry, along with three sold-out UK and Irish tours, a shortlist for the NI Music Prize, and an accompanying book.

Coming Home originally began as a collection of Cara’s private poems, written without the intention of sharing, but now has developed into what is described as a passionate and immersive live show, which skillfully interweaves this reflective new material with a carefully curated selection of her beloved classics such as Black Is The Colour and The Parting Glass. The result is a tapestry that seamlessly blends songs, stories and music in her most compelling live show yet.

The County Derry singer has won multiple awards over her career including, Album Of The Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Meteor Music Award for Best Irish Female, and Tatler’s Woman Of The Year in Music.

In Coming Home, Dillon invites everyone on a journey through her heart and heritage, proving that music is not just an art form, but a profound means of connection.

You can find the tickets at: https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/cara-dillon-coming-home/