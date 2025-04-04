Creggan residents honored in new outdoor Derry exhibit from Féile

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new exhibition, created by Féile, celebrating the residents of Central Drive in Creggan and entitled ‘People Make Central Drive’ has been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition was created in collaboration with photographer Molly Keane.

Her work aims to focus on capturing the complexity of the human experience on the streets of New York, Los Angeles, and now Creggan, a Féile spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Drive, home to shops, schools, and community centres, is the bustling hub of Creggan, and through a series of portraits, this exhibition celebrates the school children, young people, teachers, workers, residents, youth and community workers, and inspirational figures who are the face of the community.

‘People Make Creggan’ which is made up of 60 photos, is now on display at Holy Child’s Primary School on Central Drive.

‘People Make Creggan’ which is made up of 60 photos, and is now on display at Holy Child’s Primary School on Central Drive.

“We would invite everyone to come along and view this fantastic piece of artwork,” said Féile.

Féile expressed their gratitude to Molly Keane for her work and everyone who participated in the exhibition.