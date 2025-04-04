Creggan residents honored in new outdoor Derry exhibit from Féile
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The exhibition was created in collaboration with photographer Molly Keane.
Her work aims to focus on capturing the complexity of the human experience on the streets of New York, Los Angeles, and now Creggan, a Féile spokesperson said.
Central Drive, home to shops, schools, and community centres, is the bustling hub of Creggan, and through a series of portraits, this exhibition celebrates the school children, young people, teachers, workers, residents, youth and community workers, and inspirational figures who are the face of the community.
‘People Make Creggan’ which is made up of 60 photos, and is now on display at Holy Child’s Primary School on Central Drive.
“We would invite everyone to come along and view this fantastic piece of artwork,” said Féile.
Féile expressed their gratitude to Molly Keane for her work and everyone who participated in the exhibition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.