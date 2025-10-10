Criticism over First Minister's 'thriving' north west comment

Some Derry City and Strabane District Council members have criticised the First Minister’s recent remarks about a “thriving” Derry, while one in four children is living in poverty.

At October’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said Michelle O’Neill’s recent comments “don’t make sense” in light of several recent funding blows across the district.

“I don’t think Derry is thriving and I don’t think it makes sense to tell people that unless they’re boosting Derry, they’re not being hopeful,” he said.

“Particularly in the last couple of weeks, with an announcement that there wouldn’t be funding for Derry City and Institute, cuts to Northlands, the closure of the Crisis Intervention Service, [the closure of Echo Echo.

“On top of that we have 25 percent child poverty, the highest number of people in the housing waiting list across the North, [and] the fewest employers signed up to the Real Living Wage.

“It’s not good enough to tell people that the Derry is thriving because it’s not for many people, so I think a lot of people have been insulted by this.

“The Anti -Poverty Strategy, that is relevant to this, was an opportunity for the Executive to actually come up with a plan that would allow… people to thrive, because that’s what we’ve been waiting on for 20 years.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson conceded that he “can understand the criticism” of Ms O’Neill’s comments but, having recently attended the Derry Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Annual Dinner, there was “a fair degree of optimism” around the district.

“The Chamber President made it very clear that the tide is changing,” Councillor Jackson said. “There are opportunities, there’s major investment, there’s increased confidence to invest in the North West, there’s opportunities for young people to create a future for themselves here.

“One of the clear messages from the outgoing President was that we need to show ambition and we need to be selling the North West region.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid argued that there is a “difference between wanting our city to thrive and actually say that it’s thriving”.

“Because it’s not thriving, factually that’s incorrect,” she said.

“There’s still the highest levels of poverty, still the highest levels of homelessness.

“We just have to be very clear about our language. We need to be really clear that it’s not actually thriving at the moment and that’s not us being negative, it’s a statement of fact.”

Councillor Harkin concluded: “Councillor Jackson said that he attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting, I’ve never been, but I was at a trade union meeting last week and the discussion in that space is very different and the Chamber of Commerce will not be the organisation that I take a lead from about what’s happening in the city.”

First Minister O’Neill said recently at Stormont: “I am determined to continue to work with all Ministers around the Executive table to see how we can deliver even more in the north-west, but the fact is that we have placed regional balance at the heart of the economic strategy.

"We saw the headlines last week that there is a 21% increase in the number of people applying to Magee. There has been more investment in Magee in the past year than there has been in the past 10 years. There is the city deal, the job announcements that I talked about and the investment in City of Derry Airport.

"The north-west is thriving. It is a real economic hub and an engine on which to be built even further.”