'Cry from the Sea' movie to be filmed in Inishowen seeking mailboat, cart, donkeys and horses

‘Cry from the Sea’ will shoot in North Inishowen, including Malin Head, in August and September and Donegal Film Office said the production team is looking for assistance in sourcing some items for the film, which will star well-known actor Aidan Quinn.

The mailboat – a boat that serves the island from the mainland, so looks capable of carrying people, animals and freight in open sea – should be a motor propelled seaworthy craft of about 35-50 fet plus in length, ideally with ‘an enclosed or semi-enclosed area forward of an open exposed area aft.’

Donegal Film Office said the team can ‘add a few elements to give it a period look, principally a funnel with SFX smoke’.

Aidan Quinn speaks onstage during the Hudson River Park Annual Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hudson River Park)

Two types of carts are needed – three or four donkey-drawn carts and a horse-drawn ‘buggy’.

For the island scenes, the preference is for donkey drawn work carts,

"Great if they can be loaded with turf or other bulky cargo. Three or four varied types would be enough, with donkeys wherever possuible’.

The other cart type is a horse drawn cart for the ‘mainland pier,’ – effectively a taxi, used to carry paying passengers.

"Killarney’s jaunting cars style ideally with its own driver and horse.’

‘Cry from the Sea’ is to be directed by renowned director Vic Sarin and written by award-winning Irish screenwriter and director Ciaran Creagh. The team was also recently seeking cast members.