Cullens Amusements returning to Ebrington Square in Derry next weekend
Following a successful run in Buncrana, the Cullen family will be bringing the locally owned fun fair back to Derry next week.
The popular Cullen’s Fun Fair will take place over ten days beginning next Friday, August 13.
it will run during week days from 5pm to 9pm and at weekends from 2pm to 9pm.
The fair will include a host of new attractions with one ride taking you 80ft into the air.
Ther will also be a Kiddie’s Corner, and a new Cafe Bon Bon with candyfloss, doughnuts etc as well as other food stalls.
Cullens Fun Fair has been a favourite in the city for many many years and will be there daily a Ebrington Square through until Sunday August 22. (Covid restrictions will apply).
For more details see today’s Derry Journal.
Follow Cullens Amusements on Facebook for updates www.facebook.com/Cullens-Amusements-124713030881270