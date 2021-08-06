Cullens Amusements returning to Ebrington Square in Derry next weekend

Enjoying the fun at Cullen’s Amusements, in Ebrington. DER2027GS - 019

The popular Cullen’s Fun Fair will take place over ten days beginning next Friday, August 13.

it will run during week days from 5pm to 9pm and at weekends from 2pm to 9pm.

The fair will include a host of new attractions with one ride taking you 80ft into the air.

Visitors enjoy the thrill of the Sizzler ride at Cullen’s Amusements, in Ebrington previously. DER2038GS – 041

Ther will also be a Kiddie’s Corner, and a new Cafe Bon Bon with candyfloss, doughnuts etc as well as other food stalls.

Cullens Fun Fair has been a favourite in the city for many many years and will be there daily a Ebrington Square through until Sunday August 22. (Covid restrictions will apply).

For more details see today’s Derry Journal.

Follow Cullens Amusements on Facebook for updates www.facebook.com/Cullens-Amusements-124713030881270

People enjoy the fun of the Music Trip at Cullen's Amusements. DER2038GS â€“ 044

Cullen’s Amusements. DER2037GS – 018