Damien Dempsey pens new anthem ‘James McClean’ in tribute to Derry footballer

A new anthem about James McClean has been penned by one of Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters Damien Dempsey.

‘James McClean’ – track 13 on the Dublin troubadour’s ninth studio album ‘Hold Your Joy’ – references the former Derry City and Ireland player’s fearlessness in the face of relentless anti-Irish abuse over the years due to his refusal to wear a poppy.

It opens with the lyrics: ‘He walks into the stadium to compete with the best,

‘But he's greeted with hatred,

‘All because of his vest.

‘He would wear one for soldiers who died in the world wars

‘But won't wear one for killers who kicked in Irish doors’.

Dempsey is no stranger to Derry, having performed here from the very beginning of his career at venues including the Stardust and Sandinos.

The Donaghmede man has been a regular attendee at Bloody Sunday commemorations over the years.

The new song calls to mind a letter James wrote to former Wigan Athletic chairman Dave Whelan in 2014, outlining his reasons for not wearing a poppy.

“If the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War I and II I would wear one. I want to make that 100 per cent clear. You must understand this.

“But the Poppy is used to remember victims of other conflicts since 1945 and this is where the problem starts for me.

“For people from the North of Ireland such as myself, and specifically those in Derry, scene of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, the poppy has come to mean something very different,” he declared.

‘Hold Your Joy’ was released on Friday, October 25. To purchase: https://damiendempsey.tmstor.es/