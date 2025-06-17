The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council, is an award allocated to someone from our city and region who has, through their life and their work, achieved extraordinary success and put us on the map.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1970 an 18-year-old schoolgirl left her home in the Bogside bound for Amsterdam to represent Ireland in the 15th Eurovision Song Contest.

What happened that night would change the life of the talented Derry teenager, put Derry on the map and set Ireland on its way to booking its place in Eurovision and European history. That night Dana became the first ever Irish entrant to win the contest. And the images from the Journal archive capture the hero's welcome she received upon her return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dana's success launched the 'girl from the Bogside', as she was described repeatedly at the time, on what has been and continues to be a remarkable life and career. All Kinds of Everything topped the UK charts and was a huge success around the world.

Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2025. Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Dana Rosemary Scallon pictured with Martin Mullan, our first ever recipient of the award, and Brendan McDaid, editor of the Derry Journal. Photo: George Sweeney

A woman of deep faith, Dana has achieved a hugely successful career as a recording artist and writer, having recorded around 20 albums so far. As well as raising a family with her husband Damien, Dana has also been a stage actor, a Member of the European Parliament and a popular TV and Radio host.

Dana has never forgotten where she came from and remains a proud woman of Derry. The city, in turn, has never forgotten one of its most famous, successful and indeed most beloved daughters.

For all these reasons, we were proud to allocate the Lifetime Achievement Award to Dana Rosemary Scallon.