The whole of Derry and beyond has been keeping young Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey in their thoughts in recent weeks and one Derry man is also undertaking a challenge to raise funds for the three-year-old and his family,

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, ‘bright’ and ‘happy Dáibhin become seriously ill with a very rare and severe case of meningococcal disease, which caused both meningitis and sepsis.

The brave little Derry boy has overcome so much in recent weeks and, in recent days, underwent surgery for below the knee amputation of both legs. He remains in ICU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dáibhin and his family have received strong support from the community and this includes Declan Doherty, who has been running 10k a day all throughout the month of June.

Declan Doherty, far left, with Kevin McLaughlin and on right, little Dáibhin McConnell-Mailey.

He is doing so to raise funds for the young boy and his family ‘to help in whatever way they need,’ – be that ‘travel costs, time off work, or anything else that might ease the pressure a bit during this really difficult time.’

Declan has known the McConnell family for many years, growing up in Shantallow and said, like many, he really wanted to help but didn’t know how.

He previously enjoyed running, so decided he would undertake 10k every day in June, naming it ‘10k a day for Dáibhin – support for a brave wee fighter’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to complete 300k by June 30 and Declan has been smashing the challenge so far by completing his goal each day.

He told the Journal how Dáibhin and his family have constantly been in his thoughts and how every single donation made so far has been so much appreciated.

"People have been so good. I’m grateful for every single pound.”

Declan said his running expertise had been a bit ‘rusty’ before he began the challenge. However, despite the tiredness and the aches and pains ‘it is nothing compared to what wee Dáibhin and his family are going through.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan has been joined along the way by some good friends, including Kevin McLaughlin, Kevin Doherty and Ryan Dillon.

Declan will finish his final 10k next Monday, June 30 at around 7pm on the quay at Sainsburys. If anyone would like to cheer him on or make a donation on the day they are very welcome.

You can also donate to Declan’s fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/10k-a-day-for-daibhin-support-for-a-brave-wee-fighter