Delargy welcomes launch date for Waiting List Reimbursement Scheme

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:22 BST

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed confirmation from the Health Minister that the Waiting List Reimbursement Scheme will be launched on June 2.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome the Minister’s confirmation that the Waiting List Reimbursement Scheme will officially launch on June 2.

"This is an important development for patients who have been waiting far too long for essential treatment.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
“This scheme, originally introduced through the EU, helped thousands of people across the island to access procedures—particularly hip and knee operations.

"Its reinstatement is a much-needed step towards tackling waiting lists."

