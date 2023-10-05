News you can trust since 1772

Dermie McClenaghan remembered at October 5 walk today in Derry

Derry civil rights activist Dermie McClenaghan will be remembered this evening at the 55th anniversary of the October 5 march for civil rights in Derry.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
A commemorative walk will take place at 5pm today, Thursday, along the route which the protesters took back in 1968 from Waterside Train Station on Duke Street into the city centre.

Veteran activist Mr. McClenaghan passed away at the age of 81 in December 2022.

He was one of the main organisers of the Derry Housing Action Committee and Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march in Derry on October 5, 1968, that was infamously attacked by the RUC at Duke Street, and was a major catalyst in the development of the civil rights movement.

The late Dermie McClenaghan. (2311PG87)The late Dermie McClenaghan. (2311PG87)
Dermie McClenaghan was a founding member of the Derry Citizens Action Committee, an important vehicle of the civil rights campaign, which was formed in the aftermath of October 5, and a life-long activist in the city and further afield.

