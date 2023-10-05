Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A commemorative walk will take place at 5pm today, Thursday, along the route which the protesters took back in 1968 from Waterside Train Station on Duke Street into the city centre.

Veteran activist Mr. McClenaghan passed away at the age of 81 in December 2022.

He was one of the main organisers of the Derry Housing Action Committee and Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march in Derry on October 5, 1968, that was infamously attacked by the RUC at Duke Street, and was a major catalyst in the development of the civil rights movement.

The late Dermie McClenaghan. (2311PG87)