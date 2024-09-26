Comedian Babatunde Aléshé finds out more about the journey from grain to glass, during filming for a new Channel 4 mini-series called Where to Next?, at the Walled City Brewery. Picture: –Channel 4.

Derry and Donegal is being showcased to millions of people in a new mini-series with top comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Tourism Ireland has partnered with Channel 4 to create the new mini-series starring the comedian, writer, actor on his latest adventure – this time around Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland.

Babatunde is no stranger to wild adventures but has never fully explored Northern Ireland and island of Ireland before now.

Armed with nothing but his passport, a backpack and a microphone, the comedian is relying on the warmth and recommendations of the locals he meets along the way to guide and inform him about where he should visit next.

He visits lots of our hidden gems and meets some great characters, as he explores Derry, the Causeway Coast, Donegal, Galway and Clare.

The digital-first mini-series, titled Where to Next?, includes three episodes, will be available to view on Channel 4’s YouTube channel, with the first already released.

The episodes will also be promoted on the Channel 4 streaming platform, as well as on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The promotion is expected to have four million views across Channel 4’s social media platforms alone. The partnership also includes a specially created page on Tourism Ireland’s website, Ireland.com.

In the first episode, viewers see Babatunde visiting Derry, enjoying horse riding on Downhill Beach and crossing the famous Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. Episode one is now available to watch. Episode two will go live on September 27 and episode three on October 4.