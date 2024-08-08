Young supporter at the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Frustration and discontent should never be used as a reason to make migrants “a punching bag,” an anti-racism rally has been told.

On Wednesday, August 7, Derry and Donegal citizens gathered in the Guildhall square to demonstrate their solidarity with migrants and refugees in Derry and the North.

The demonstration comes after several violent anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

Hosted by United Against Racism, the event gave seven speakers from different parties and organisations a chance to speak on the recent anti-immigration sentiments.

Supporters gather at the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

The first to speak at the event was Derry City and Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr said that after speaking with the PSNI they assured The Derry City Mayor that they are doing all they can to ensure the safety of migrants.

Speaking with Derry’s PSNI Area Commander Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr made it clear that she believed the response to the riots in Belfast “was not good enough.”

“She gave me a guarantee that their priority here in the city and district is to prevent any disturbances but also to deal with them should they arise.”

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr thanked the PSNI for their proactive response.

The second speaker Dr Sameh Hassan Chairman of the North West Islamic Association opened by thanking everyone who attended the United Against Racism Rally.

“To show solidarity and to make it loud and clear that we will always stand united against all forms of racism, Islamophobia and Xenophobia.”

Dr Sameh Hassan talked about the Islamic community's efforts to integrate into Derry and Ireland.

“Our Community has been working hard over the years to connect and integrate with the wider community.

“Always looking for opportunities to build bridges with both sides, engage in a peaceful and civilised dialogue, to dispel myths about Muslims.

“We have always had a pleasant experience in this city,” said Dr Sameh Hassan.

Dr Sameh Hassan found it “unfortunate” to witness extremists create hatred and false narratives about Muslim and migrant communities.

“The majority of the violence has been fueled by deliberate misinformation on social media.”

Dr Sameh Hassan recognised a “frustration” due to long-term problems in the North.

“I have been here myself for the last 15 years and the same problems have always been there. However, we refuse to be blamed for failures that we have nothing to do with. It is unfair to be a punching bag for people to vent their anger.

“No one deserves to live in fear because of their race, beliefs or colour.”

Third to speak was Hilda Orr. Recently she was walking with two Sudanese men when a driver rolled down their window and shouted “vile racist remarks” at them.

She expressed that Christian values should be to “welcome the strangers, love them, care for them as you would your own.”

Unison member Beverly Simpson remarked that many migrants have come to live and work in Ireland.

“We are key workers, we are essential workers, we are not the cause of the problems, we are not the ones who underfund the public services.”

Colr. Shaun Harkin and Colr. Sandra Duffy both took the podium to condemn the events in Belfast. Cllr. Shaun Harkin shared his concerns for an anti-immigration protest in the waterside.

“Described as a protect our children rally, I do not think this is a rally to protect our children. If you want to protect our children, join the campaign to eradicate child poverty.”

Colr. Shaun Harkin appealed to the organisers of the event to cancel it.

“That is the right thing to do,” appealing to anyone with any influence to have the protest called off and to further discourage people from going.

Sinn Féin has also asked for a meeting with the PSNI in Derry to discuss concerns around a demonstration planned for Derry later this Friday.

“We will be making it absolutely clear that the priority must be to protect people and property and face down racism, violence and intimidation,” Colr. Duffy.

Colr. Duffy praised the people attending the United Against Racism Rally.

“This is Derry, this is the North West, this is who we are.” Continuing she commended the organisers of the rally for setting it up so quickly.

Disgracing the acts in Belfast Colr. Duffy spoke proudly of Derry.

“But they will never win, why? Because we will not let them. We are here tonight, united and speaking with one voice.”

Lastly, to take to the podium was Gary Donnelly. He spoke on how migrant residents here have been contacted by family members across the world, worried for their safety here in the north.

“This has portrayed to the world a false narrative that the people involved in these actions are representative of our communities, whereas in fact they are a minuscule minority.”

Continuing, Gary Donnelly showed his concern for young people who have gotten involved in violence.

“Vulnerable people, especially young people are being manipulated and exploited and this needs to be challenged in all forms.”

The rally ended with United Against Racism spokesperson Davy McCauley asking all attendees to go “in peace.”