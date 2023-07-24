Derry and Dungiven buzzing as 4,000 expected to attend FRS GAA World Games 2023

Hundreds of people representing clubs from the GAA’s various administrative units in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australasia, began arriving in the city from the end of last week and there is a palpable buzz across the city and county with the games now officially underway at Owenbeg.

Joe Trolan, a former Derry minor hurling goalkeeper from Ballinascreen, swapped South Derry for South Korea where he now lectures at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

He said he was glad to be back home in Derry.

Joe Trolan, who is based in Seoul and sits on Asian County Board.

“I'm blown away by it. The energy and excitement this morning where we stayed at Magee was unbelievable - Cambodians, French, Australians. It is amazing to be back home again. It is fantastic,” he said.

Joe explained that seven teams have travelled from Asia, comprising Asian-born, overseas-born and Irish-born players.

Chantelle, from Canada, plays in goal for a club in Thailand.

She said: “We are so happy to be here representing Asia. Of course we want to be competitive and our ultimate goal is to win if we can do that, we want to be as successful and competitive as we can.

Chantelle, who is originally from Canada, plays football in Thailand.

“I'm originally from Canada, currently living in Thailand. I was at home in Canada for the summer. A bunch of the different players from this team have travelled from all over to be here this week.

“I started playing Gaelic in 2015 in the Middle East and now I'm playing in Asia for a different club in a different country in the world games but yeah I just love partaking in the sport and I hope to be able to participate and compete for as long as I can,” she said.

Chantelle said she and her teammates have received a warm welcome in Derry.

Joe Trolan, a former Derry minor hurler who sits on the Asian County Board, with camogie players who have travelled from Asia to compete.