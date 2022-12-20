Derry and Strabane council buildings to light up green for two important campaigns
The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has voiced her support for two important charity campaigns taking place on Wednesday, December 21, as Council buildings are illuminated in green for the NCPCC’s Walk for Children and the Samaritan’s Longest Night of the Year.
Both campaigns take place on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, because for those facing abuse the winter nights can be dark, long and lonely. Landmarks across Ireland and the UK will be illuminated in green for the winter solstice to raise awareness of support available for those experiencing dark times over the Christmas period.
Mayor Duffy said she was pleased to acknowledge both campaigns and light up council buildings in support.
“This time of year can be difficult for a lot of people; it is not all about festive cheer. Some people, both young and old, are experiencing incredibly tough times. More and more people across our city and district are being directly impacted by the cost of living crisis, while also struggling with mental health issues and other challenging situations.
“Both the Samarians and the NSPCC offer a unique and invaluable service for people at any time of day or night. Sometimes, there isn’t a lot we can do to help physically, but to know someone is there at the end of the phone to talk things through is all somebody needs. I applaud every single volunteer who is offering up their time to support these services 24/7 over the Christmas period.”
Samaritans and NSPCC both offer emotional support to those who need it most, when they need it most.
NSPCC is asking people across Northern Ireland to ‘Walk for Children’ this year to raise vital funds for the children’s charity. The charity is encouraging people to take part in a 5k walk with friends and family to help it raise money for children facing abuse and neglect across Northern Ireland.
Council offices on Strand Road and The Alley Theatre in Strabane will light up in green on Wednesday, December 21.
For more information about the Samaritans campaign, or to find out contact details, please visit: www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan
For more information about the NSPCC’s Walk for Children, please visit: www.nspcc.org.uk/charity-events/charity-treks-ultrachallenges/walk-for-children
