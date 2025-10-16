Derry and Strabane council to support STEM and apprenticeship pathways in schools

A project aimed at encouraging more students in Derry & Strabane to consider a trade has been warmly welcomed as a shortage of skilled workers in the region was highlighted by local Councillors.

The Council's Skills Service Delivery Plan for 2025/26 aims to bolster and advocate for apprenticeship prospects along with manufacturing and engineering paths.

Kevin O'Connor, Council’s Head of Business, outlined a plan to support apprenticeship and STEM roles within schools.

Mr O’Connor said: “The support the council will lend will be focused on school co-ordination and creating ambition within our schools and our children regarding STEM and pursuing careers in engineering or manufacturing, promoting existing opportunities. This includes helping schools map out various pathways towards apprenticeships, not exclusively university pathways.”

Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail said: “I think most people now are thinking about University and we have a huge vacuum because we haven't got the trades. We’re running out of plumbers, sparks, everything. It's music to my ears to hear that these things are happening.”

Endorsing the plan, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said: “We did hear from the Housing Executive about a lack of skills to enable it to carry out work in its properties.”

The Skills Team currently co-ordinates the DCSDC Apprenticeship Forum and is a member of the NI wide Apprenticeship Working Group. Council said it provides strategic support to Schools, Apprenticeship providers and industry, in addition to the delivery of the marketing support for the annual Apprenticeship Week in February.

The Skills Service’s current initiatives include the ‘Building Skills & Social Value Together Workshop’ in January 2026, an event designed to showcase practical delivery models like the Shared Apprenticeship Scheme.

The council highlighted that a 'GMEX Education and Outreach Delivery' aims to advance engineering and manufacturing as a respected profession, elevate the sector's profile, cultivate a talent pipeline, foster innovation, and promote the region as an attractive location for living, working, and studying.

This includes over 40 local manufacturing and engineering companies including Vertiv, Seagate, and DuPont, Fleming Agri, Hunter Apparel, and AE Global.

GMEX's 'Make Me Academy' has enabled five engineering companies to adopt five secondary schools to foster close collaboration between the companies, teachers, and pupils, offering a range of customised events designed to champion the manufacturing and engineering sectors.