Derry Anti War Coalition to host vigil in solidarity with Sudanese community

Convenor of the Derry Anti War Coalition, Davy McAuley explained: "Our local Sudanese community may be small but it is important and they deserve our full solidarity in these terrible times.

"The news from Sudan of constant violence and war must be devastating for them. It's hard to comprehend the pain they are going through as they wait for news of loved ones'."

Mr. McAuley went on to claim that there are parallels between the situation in Sudan and the historic situation in Ireland.

People wait for a bus to flee from southern Khartoum on April 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

He stated: "Sudan is a former British Colony. It only gained it's independence in 1956. The flag then may have changed but the colonial power structures stayed in place.

"We know all about the legacy of British Imperialism in Ireland. Today Sudan is again at the centre of global political manoeuvres...China, Russia, France, USA and Britain are all playing a part in arming and funding the conflict. Sudan is rich in mineral resources.

"As always the ordinary people suffer when great powers clash. The Derry Anti War Coalition stand with the people of Sudan and our Sudanese friends and neighbours.”

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted on April 15, 2023, are continuing to have devastating consequences for civilians.

About 334,000 people are estimated to have been internally displaced, and over 120,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries.

