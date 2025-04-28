Derry author's new work examines progress on preparations for a vote on Irish unity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colmcille Press has announced the publication of Paul Gosling’s new book, ‘A New Ireland – A Five Year Review’, which builds on his previous research in ‘New Ireland: A Ten Year Plan’, and considers what progress has been made in preparation for a potential referendum on the constitutional future of this island.

In his introduction, Paul Gosling states: “How far Ireland is on the journey towards unity is both unclear and strongly disputed. Indeed, many unionists would and do argue that it is not at all on that path. They suggest that the United Kingdom is both politically and economically stronger than the Republic of Ireland. Moreover, they believe that the gradual demographic change that reduces the proportional strength of Protestantism and unionism is not on the scale necessary to reorientate Northern Ireland away from its position within the United Kingdom.

“However, republicans and nationalists strongly disagree. Moreover, unionism is in political retreat, no longer in control of Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein is the largest party within the Stormont parliament – an institution often referred to in previous times as a ‘Protestant parliament for a Protestant people’. Former Northern Ireland prime minister James Craig spoke of ‘a Protestant Parliament and a Protestant State’ and ‘a Protestant Government for a Protestant people’ – contrasting this to the Catholic domination of the Irish state. But it is clearly true both that the Irish state is no longer controlled or dominated by the Catholic church, nor do the Protestant denominations now dominate the North.”

Mr Gosling’s new work examines the shift in demographics with Catholics now the majority in the north of Ireland, which is also being reflected in politics, and the importance of factoring in new identities non-aligned within the two traditions the Good Friday Agreement largely concerned itself with.

“Realistically,” he states, “given that the Good Friday Agreement recognised the right of voters to opt for Irish unity, it also implied that preparations for this outcome should be made. If that was unclear, the chaos that followed the Brexit vote provides an obvious example of what happens if there is no preparation.”

A spokesperson for ColmCille Press states: “Demographic change has meant the old certainties of Protestant and unionist dominance of Stormont have disappeared. Sinn Féin holds the role of First Minister and unionism appears frustrated and at times confused about its future.

“The green fields of the South seem, to many, ever more appealing – higher pay, higher productivity, higher welfare benefits, but also higher costs of living. So is unity the future? Are enough preparations being made for a referendum? ‘A New Ireland – A Five Year Review’ examines what

has been done and suggests what needs to happen next.”

Professor John Doyle, Dublin City University said: “While not inevitable, in the aftermath of Brexit, referendums on Irish Unity as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement, have become much more likely.

"If we do not prepare for that possibility well in advance of any vote, the outcome, whatever it is, will be a disaster.

"This book is a major contribution to placing the necessary research and analysis into the public realm to facilitate informed public debate.”

The new work can be purchased at https://www.colmcillepress.com