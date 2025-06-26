Derry based game developers Hypixel cancel Hytale game and to close studio

Hytale announcement trailer on YouTube.

Hypixel, a Derry-based game development studio, has announced that it has cancelled its Minecraft-like game and that it is closing down studio operations in the city.

Hypixel Studios, located on Patrick Street in Derry, with employees working across the globe, announced they are “ending development on Hytale and beginning the process of winding down Hypixel Studios over the next few months”.

Aaron Donaghey, also known as Noxy, CEO of Hypixel, said in a social media post: “Game development is brutally hard, especially when you’re trying to build something original that speaks to a creative, passionate community. Over time, as our vision evolved and the genre matured around us, the bar kept rising.

"Our technical ambitions grew more complex, and even after a major reboot of the game engine, the team found that Hytale still wasn’t as far along as it needed to be.

“We looked at reducing scope, adjusting timelines, and finding new angles to keep moving forward. But each of those options would have meant compromising on what made Hytale special in the first place. It wouldn’t have been the game we set out to make. And it wouldn’t have been the game you deserve.”

Currently, the Hytale announcement trailer has 61 million views on YouTube.

“This is a painful decision,” said Mr. Donaghey. “We still believe in Hytale. We believe in the team, and are forever grateful to every member, past or present, who poured their love into the game. We’re also incredibly proud of the work we did: the world we imagined, the risks we took, and the heart we poured into this project. None of that can be taken away.”

Noxy stated that Hypixel is grateful to their owners Riot Games. He said: “They supported us in going out into the world to see if there were investors or acquirers who could continue to help carry Hytale forward. And now, as we begin winding things down, they’re ensuring our team is supported with generous severance and resources to help them find what’s next. It’s not just thoughtful - it’s human. And it shows a genuine effort to take care of the people behind the work.”

Mr. Donaghey thanked the Hytale community for all their support and said that Hypixel will carry the lessons learned forward. He also thanked the people of Derry in a message to the Derry Journal.

“Hypixel Studios would like to thank the wonderful people of Derry and Northern Ireland for the last five years for their warmth, hospitality and spirit. Despite the studio closing operations, we can only hope there is a lasting impact from our time here,” said Mr. Donaghey.

Mr. Donaghey concluded by saying: “Hypixel Studios would in particular like to offer also a particular note of gratitude to the University of Ulster, NI Screen and the kids’ learning charity, Kippie for their co-operation and support over the years, and wish all fellow members of the Northern Irish games industry good luck and continued success in the years ahead. It’s been an honour to have been part of such a passionate and growing creative community.”