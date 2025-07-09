Derry beauty spot named top beach in the UK

One of the nicest seaside spots in the North West has been named the top beach in the United Kingdom.

Portstewart Strand is the UK and NI beach of the year, according to The Times and The Sunday Times annual best UK beaches guide.

The North Derry beauty spot tops the 17th edition of the definitive and most comprehensive list of the UK's 50 best beaches.

Chris Haslam, the award-winning chief travel writer at The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “Yes, you can drive onto the beach, and will you look at the size of it?

"Backed by dunes, it would run all the way to Magilligan Point, were it not for the salmon-rich Bann River cutting it in two miles west. Surfers, paddleboarders, kayakers and especially wild swimmers come to play here, while others come simply to stare at the sea: some sitting in their cars, others on the cocktail deck of Harry’s Shack.”

Mr. Haslam has selected the UK’s top 50 beaches from a total of 756 that he personally visited and inspected on a month-long campervan tour of the British and Irish coasts.

A rigorous 11-point inspection checklist informs the guide with criteria including water quality, cleanliness, accessibility, car-parking facilities, lifeguard presence, hygiene levels at restrooms and showers, and dog-friendliness.

The best beaches in the North were as follows:

Portstewart

BEACH OF THE YEAR: Portstewart Strand, Co Derry

Cushendall, Co Antrim

Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Ballintoy, Co Antrim

Runkerry, Co Antrim

Mr. Haslam said: “If beauty was all it took to win Beach of the Year then Ballycastle, Whitepark, Tyrella or almost any other Northern Irish beach could have taken the crown.

"But being the best takes more: excellent water quality, clean sands, lifeguards, a cracking café and the sense that the beach is loved and cherished by the local community. Being allowed to drive onto the strand is an added bonus that makes all the difference for families and those less mobile. Portstewart has it all.”

Mr. Haslam noted how visitors are normally surprised when they arrive at the first time.

"They look at all the locals’ cars parked on the sand, with picnic tables set up in their lee, and slowly their confusion turns to delight,” he said.