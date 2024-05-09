Derry-bound star of 'Peppa Pig's Big Day Out' says show is packed with 'pure energy and excitement’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derry-bound star of the wildly-popular ‘Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out’ has told how parents love the show just as much as the kids.

The adored Peppa Pig, along with her family and friends, will take to the stage of the Millennium Forum this May 15 and 16 as part of an extensive UK and Ireland tour.

Based on the much-loved animated TV series, the live ‘oink-tastic’ show is packed with fun, games and lots of laughs, as Peppa, along with her family and friends, go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party.

Amy Brooke is the star behind the star that is Peppa and speaking to the Journal this week, she said the cast and crew ‘can’t wait’ to get to Derry.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party- it’s going to be an exciting and fun packed day

“We’re so excited. We’re all quite big fans of Derry Girls, so we’re very excited to see all the sights and the mural. We’ll be fangirling!”

Amy has a lot of fangirls and boys herself as children and adults alike delight in seeing Peppa Pig on stage.

She told how she delights in seeing the joy on their faces and the ‘pure energy and excitement’ of the audience.

"One of the perks of the job is getting to be part of the kids’ first theatre experience. Getting to go out as Peppa Pig is crazy. I feel like Beyonce!”

Amy said there is lots of singing and dancing at the show, with parents knowing the words to the songs just as much as the kids.

"It turns into a mini-concert, with everyone up singing and dancing – it’s so great. We have songs like ‘Bing Bong’ in there and the amount of mum and dads who are always so thrilled to sing along is just fantastic. It’s amazing to be part of this experience.”

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles. Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

The live stage adaptation is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with

licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted by Richard Lewis, with Music &Lyrics by Mani Svavarsson and Matt Lewis and Design by Simon Scullion.