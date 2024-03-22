Derry cancer charity launches children’s workshop in Irish to provide 'cancer prevention information for all'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hive Cancer Support’s ‘Reduce Your Risk’ session teaches children about the health impact of our environment and ways to reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals.

It was first devised three years ago by Jacquie Loughrey, Education and Prevention Officer at Hive Cancer Support, after the success of the ‘Reduce Your Risk’ workshop for adults.

It is hoped translating the workshop into Irish will help the charity fulfil its mission to provide cancer prevention information to all and is available free to schools and community groups on both sides of the border.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Patricia Logue pictured with staff of Hive Cancer Support and guests at the launch of the children’s ‘Reduce Your Risk’ cancer preventiontoolkit, which is now available in the Irish language.

‘Reduce Your Risk’ teaches children about preventable risks to a cancer diagnosis such as smoking, vaping, excess alcohol consumption and a poor diet, and also looks at the chemicals in everyday products that impact on health.

“This is another step forward for us in bringing our cancer prevention message to everyone,” said Jacquie. “Cancer doesn’t discriminate- it knows no borders or any one language and we can’t pick and choose what prevention risks to talk about.

“We have always prided ourselves in giving information on cancer prevention in all its forms.”

Dr Melissa Kelly of Queens University Belfast looks at how chemicals in our environment can play havoc with the hormone system and increase the risk of developing cancer and other illnesses.

Many of those who took part in the session felt it would benefit the younger generation too, which is where the idea for a children’s version was born.

Jacquie explained: “We realised there was a gap for educating that age group on cancer prevention and environmental impacts to human health.

“We wanted to present the information at an age appropriate level, with information that was pertinent to children and young people age 10 plus of all abilities.”

The children’s version of ‘Reduce Your Risk’ is aimed at pupils in P7 and above and was developed in consultation with teachers and students.

It shows the environmental and health impacts of what we eat and drink and the products we use on our bodies.

“Primary school teachers helped us develop the hands on learning activities such as word searches and memory card games,” said Jacquie.

“We also ran focus groups with the ‘Flip It’ group for autistic children and young people to get their feedback before working with Gavin Doherty of local company ‘Creative Activities’ to make a reuseable tool kit.

The children’s ‘Reduce Your Risk’ sessions have been rolled out in primary and secondary schools across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and the feedback from teachers is it is ‘very practical and engaging’ and provides a ‘practical approach to environmental education’.

With the popularity of Irish Medium education, Hive Cancer Support decided to have the course translated into Irish so it could be delivered to all local children in their own language.

The Reduce Your Risk sessions in Irish have been successfully piloted with pupils at Bunscoil Colmcille and are now available for booking.

Hive Cancer Support also deliver the adult version of ‘Reduce Your Risk’, female cancer awareness sessions and male cancer awareness sessions.

To book a Hive Cancer Support Awareness course contact Marianne Flood, Community Education and Marketing Assistant on [email protected]