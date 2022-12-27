The stands tall in the Guildhall Square where locals and visitors alike can stand and pose for pictures with it. The bottom half of the tree is now almost completely bald, however, after they were taken by vandals.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Last year, the Council issued a warning that damaging the tree is ‘potentially criminal’.

A spokesperson for Council said incidences of damage to the Christmas illuminations is ‘very disappointing’.

They said: "The festive decorations are there for everyone to enjoy and the Council would appreciate it if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism they experience directly to the PSNI.”