News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry Christmas tree a sorry sight after vandals remove baubles

Derry’s Christmas tree – the tallest in Ireland – has been partially stripped of it’s baubles by vandals.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The stands tall in the Guildhall Square where locals and visitors alike can stand and pose for pictures with it. The bottom half of the tree is now almost completely bald, however, after they were taken by vandals.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Last year, the Council issued a warning that damaging the tree is ‘potentially criminal’.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Council said incidences of damage to the Christmas illuminations is ‘very disappointing’.

The bottom half of Derry's Christmas tree, which has been left bare after vandals removed the baubles.
Most Popular

They said: "The festive decorations are there for everyone to enjoy and the Council would appreciate it if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism they experience directly to the PSNI.”

A broken bauble lies on the ground beside Derry's Christmas tree.