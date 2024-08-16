Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funeral of the former Derry City manager Jim McLaughlin will take place in the seaside village of Blackrock, Co. Louth, on Sunday afternoon.

The 83-year-old died peacefully on Thursday.

Tributes continue to pour in for the legendary Brandywell-native following the sad news of his passing yesterday.

Phil Coulter stated: “Sad to hear of the passing of Jim McLaughlin, an absolute hero in the world of Irish soccer. I knew Jim since we were teenagers in the neighbourhood.

The legendary Jim McLaughlin

"His achievements in LOI are legendary, especially, for me, his steering Derry City to a glorious treble in 1989. A gentleman.”

The Irish Football Association paid its respects.

"A proud Derry man, Jimmy McLaughlin played twelve times for Northern Ireland in the period from 1962 -66 when he was playing for Shrewsbury Town and Swansea (Town), included in his international appearances was against Wales in 1964 when two young men made their debuts – Messrs Best and Jennings!.

“As an attacker Jimmy had an enviable goal-scoring record scoring 6 goals in his 12 matches including 2 in a 4-3 defeat by England in October 1964 at Windsor Park.

Jim McLaughlin and Ian Doherty with Terry Venables ahead of Derry's friendly with Spurs in August 1990.

“Probably more famous as a manager in the League of Ireland, Jimmy led his hometown club, Derry City, to a historic treble in 1988-89 after they had moved to play under the jurisdiction of the Football Association of Ireland. Jimmy also managed Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers to title triumphs.

“The Association sends its condolences to Jimmy’s family circle at this sad time,” it stated.

Soccer Writers Ireland said the association wished to ‘offer our deepest condolences to the family of legendary League of Ireland manager Jim McLaughlin, who has passed away’.

Jim McLaughlin and Derry City Chairman Ian Doherty chat with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson at the Brandywell in August 1990.

"Jim won our Personality of the Year award in 1979, 1984 and 1989 and was also presented with our Special Merit award in 2009,” they stated.

Jim’s funeral service will take place at 1pm in St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, on Sunday afternoon, after which his remains will be interred in the adjoining cemetery.

He is mourned by his wife Reina, children Paul, Sean, Jane and Martin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Bridie Gallagher and wider family circle.