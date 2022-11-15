Derry City’s 4-0 victory over Shels to be mentioned in British House of Commons

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who was among the legions of Derry City fans at Lansdowne Road, has raised a motion in the Westminster parliament praising Ruaidhrí Higgins’ charges on their FAI Cup victory – the club’s sixth since joining the League of Ireland.

He said: “The entire city was behind Derry City FC on Sunday as they travelled to the Aviva to face Shelbourne FC in the FAI Cup Final. The atmosphere in the city over the past few weeks has been electric, and it was a delight to see the sea of red and white fill the Aviva Stadium.

“I was lucky enough to be one of the 20,000-strong Red and White Army to witness Derry stomp to victory and see first-hand what it means to our supporters, young and old.”

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney raises the FAI Cup following the Candystripes' 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

The win represents the club’s ninth victory in a main domestic cup competition: six FAI Cup titles; three Irish Cup titles. The Candystripes have also won the League Cup an unprecedented eleven times.

Mr. Eastwood said: “The whole team put in such an inspiring performance, and it’s important to recognise the immense contribution of all the players, their manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, club Chairman Philip O’Doherty and all those in coaching and backroom positions for their dedication to football and Derry City FC.

“The community spirit in Derry has been unrivalled and has provided such a boost for the club and city. I’m glad to put Derry’s fantastic win on record in Parliament and hope the celebrations continue on for days to come.”