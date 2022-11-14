23 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Benfica at the Brandywell 1989
In September 1989 Benfica visited the Brandywell to take on Derry City F.C.’s great treble-winning side in the European Cup.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
Derry put in valiant performance but were defeated 1-2 in the home tie.
That Benfica squad included the likes of Aldair, Valdo, Mats Magnusson and Jonas Thern. They went on to reach the final of the competition that season.
The Lisbon giants were defeated 1-0 by an incredible AC Milan team that has been put forward as a candidate for the greatest club side of all time.
Here is a selection of photographs of the occasion from September 1989.
