Derry Councillor to table motion opposing Legacy plans

The Derry Councillor will bring a motion before council on Thursday calling on Derry City and Strabane District Council to write to all MPs outlining the council’s opposition to the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill.

Colr. Tierney will also be part of the SDLP delegation protesting against the bill at Guildhall Square in Derry on Tuesday at 1pm.

Councillor Tierney said: “Victims from right across our community have been outspoken in their opposition to the British government’s abhorrent legacy legislation and it’s important that we as councillors come together and make our feelings known on this issue. My motion gives us the opportunity to let every single one of Westminster’s 650 MPs know exactly what the people of this city and district feel about this legislation. These legacy proposals have already caused untold hurt to people right across the North.”

Mr Tierney claimed the legislation “tramples all over the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and will do serious harm to decades of hard work around reconciliation”.

“The SDLP has always stood resolutely behind victims, we will be attending Tuesday’s protest to show our support and I will be urging councillors to back this motion at council on Thursday night.