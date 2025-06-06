Derry councillors pay tribute to true 'legend' Gerry 'Doc' Doherty

Derry Councillors have paid tribute to Foyle Harps’ ‘legend’ Gerry ‘Doc’ Doherty following his recent passing.

At a recent committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy proposed that the Mayor send a letter of condolences to Mr Doherty’s family.

Councillor Duffy said: “The word ‘legend’ is often overused to describe people, but I think the legacy of Gerry Doc within the city and within grass-roots football is clear for us all to see and the word ‘legend’ is absolutely deserved in in this case.

“He will be greatly missed by the wider community, and in particular in Shantallow. He was a regular figure around our community, so I want to pass on our condolences.

The late Gerry 'Doc' Doherty.

“Foyle Harps will be a much sadder place but his legacy is definitely there, and the influence he has had on thousands and thousands of children will be clear to see for generations to come.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney described Mr Doherty as a personal friend who he had known “for a long, long time”.

“I was very sad on Sunday night when I received word he had unfortunately passed away,” Councillor Tierney said. “Gerry is without doubt a legend within Shantallow and, I would argue, a legend within junior football across the city and district, if not wider.

“I was delighted that the former Mayor hosted a civic reception for Gerry at the beginning of the year, to recognise his contribution to local football.

“Fifty years being involved with one local club is a tremendous achievement. Gerry Doc was at the centre of everything that [Foyle Harps] done, and up until recently he was still attending junior matches and cheering on young people.

“My own son plays for Foyle Harps, it was quite sad when we told him the news, and I’m sure similar feelings were going through hundreds of not thousands of homes in this city.

“It’s incredibly sad, and I would wholeheartedly support the Mayor sending a letter of condolence to his family.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin concluded: “I remember Gerry when I was a child playing youth football. It’s amazing that he was still there, and it is true that thousands of youngsters have progressed with their football with Gerry through Foyle Harps.

“He is a legend and he just really epitomizes grassroots football; It’s about building up young people, supporting young people, love of the game, [and] love of the community. I think that’s going to be Gerry Doc’s legacy.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter.