Aoife Harvey

Aoife's journey to the IDI Awards is a testament to her dedication to fashion that not only turns heads but also makes a positive impact on the environment. Her final graduate collection, ‘Waste to Wardrobe’, has been turning heads and winning hearts for its ground-breaking approach to fashion design.

Aoife said: “In my collection, I've taken textile waste and transformed it into a stylish wardrobe. I believe that fashion can be both trendy and eco-friendly, and my collection reflects this vision. To create these pieces, I used a fabric-first approach, combining historical techniques, like patchwork and quilting, with modern 2023 fashion trends.

“My collection is not just fashion; it's an artistic representation of the destructive impact of textile waste on our environment. The colour palette I chose was inspired by the havoc caused by textile waste, drawing inspiration from the patterns and shapes of Irish fields and the iconic Giants Causeway. The gold hardware and eyelets in my collection were influenced by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, symbolizing the beauty in the repair process.

Aoife Harvey's dress, which is made out of bottle caps

“But my collection goes beyond aesthetics. The white thread and ties in my designs symbolize new beginnings and fresh starts, embodying my optimism for the future. I believe what is special about my work is its versatility; my pieces are designed to be mixed and matched, encouraging wearers to cherish and reuse them, further promoting sustainable fashion.”

The IDI Awards are a recognition of the highest standard in Irish design. Judged by an international panel of leading industry experts, the awards set the benchmark for design excellence in Ireland.