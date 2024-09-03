Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new locally owned energy supplier says it intends to transform the North’s electricity landscape with a pioneering ‘customer-first’ approach.

Share Energy has said it has entered the market with ‘the lowest standard rate - but it will also share 50 per cent of all future company profits with its domestic and commercial customers’.

The company is owned and managed by three local entrepreneurs, with extensive experience in the energy sector.

CEO Damian Wilson, from Derry, said Share Energy was established to offer an alternative to existing energy providers.

Damian Wilson from Share Energy.

“Our extensive research has shown that Northern Ireland customers are fed up with paying over the odds to electricity suppliers who are raking in substantial annual profits for their shareholders.

"We believe our profit-sharing model will transform the market here, whilst also underlining our commitment to fairness, transparency, and value. We want to revolutionise the energy market – ensuring our customers directly benefit from our growth,” he said.

The company is hoping customers will switch to Share Energy with its, “unique profit-sharing model that splits company profits 50/50 with its customers through an annual rebate.”

Mr. Wilson said: “Share Energy will be a real gamechanger for consumers in Northern Ireland. As a local company owned by local people with wide-ranging experience in the electricity sector, our ambition is to create a fairer energy market for customers.

Damian Wilson and mascots from Share Energy.

"We have been blown away by the response to what we are doing, which highlights the need for affordable electricity from a company that, for once, puts customers first.”

He added: “Our research also shows that a considerable proportion of consumers in Northern Ireland don’t realise how simple it is to switch suppliers – for example, by simply calling our team or via our website.

"The process, nowadays, is straightforward and painless. We believe there has never been a better time to launch a competitively focused offering that combines market-leading electricity rates and customer profit share.”

Share Energy is available throughout Northern Ireland for both domestic and commercial customers.

For more information about Share Energy and to sign up for its services, visit, www.share-energy.com or contact its customer service team at 0808 304 9870.