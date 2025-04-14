Derry event empowers women and employers to tackle menopause in the workplace

Pictured: Deynah Doherty Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sabrina Moore Developing Healthy Communities, Siobhan Kearney Menopause NI, Aisling Hutton Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, Edel O’Doherty, Developing Healthy Communities and Brenda Bradley Derry City and Strabane District Council at the Menopause NI Menopause Awareness: Empowering Workplaces event in the Guildhall. Image by Lorcan Doherty Photography.

The Guildhall hosted a workshop for women and employers from across the North West for Menopause NI Menopause Awareness: Empowering Workplaces, an event focused on breaking the silence around menopause in the workplace.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr opened the event, and after welcoming attendees she emphasised the importance of putting menopause firmly on the workplace agenda.

The Mayor said: “I was delighted to attend this important event addressing menopause awareness and support in our community. The open conversations and valuable resources provided highlight our commitment to women’s health across the City and District.

“Events like these play a crucial role in breaking down stigma, educating our community, and putting menopause firmly on the workplace agenda. It is essential that employers recognise and respond to the needs of women experiencing menopause, creating supportive environments where they can thrive professionally during this natural life transition. I commend the organisers for their dedication to this vital issue and look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have throughout our City and District.”

It is estimated that menopause- related symptoms contribute to the loss of 14 days per woman, and costing the economy a staggering £2.9 billion annually in lost productivity and time off work.

Siobhan Kearney spearheaded the event, founder of Menopause NI, whose work has been described as instrumental in highlighting the realities of menopause at work through research, advocacy, and the creation of the first-ever Menopause Manifesto.

“This event was about centring women’s experiences,” said Siobhan Kearney. “Menopause is a natural stage of life, yet it’s still too often ignored in the workplace. Many women face symptoms at the peak of their careers, which can lead to them being passed over for opportunities, or even stepping away from work altogether. We want to change that by opening honest conversations and building practical solutions that support women to thrive.”

The discussion also addressed the broader economic implications, particularly in Northern Ireland, which has one of the highest rates of economic inactivity in the UK. Currently, 26.7% of the working-age population is economically inactive, with 11.9% citing long-term sickness or disability as the reason. Supporting women through menopause in the workplace could play a key role in addressing this issue and helping more women remain in or return to work.

The event featured a panel including Edel O’Doherty, Chief Executive of Developing Healthy Communities, alongside Sabrina Moore, Michelle McGinley from the Employers Federation, Aisling Hutton from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, and Brenda Bradley and Deynah Doherty from Derry City and Strabane District Council.