Derry family raises over £10,000 to give back to 'brilliant' North West Cancer Centre

The family and friends of Derry man Leo Ward have raised a phenomenal £10,060 for the North West Cancer Centre by climbing Mount Errigal in Donegal.
By Daire Ní Chanáin & Laura Glenn
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

Leo and his family told the Journal in May how he was diagnosed with Myeloma in July last year, a treatable but incurable form of blood cancer.

Having previously received a kidney transplant from his sister over 20 years ago, Leo’s cancer was high risk so he was seen very quickly by the staff in the North West Cancer Centre and his family now want to give back for the care he received.

“The cancer unit were absolutely brilliant from the start,” said Siobhan. “Nothing was too much bother for them.”

The Ward family and friends present a cheque to the North West Cancer Centre.The Ward family and friends present a cheque to the North West Cancer Centre.
The Ward family and friends present a cheque to the North West Cancer Centre.
His children Aoife, Diarmuid and Dervla decided to organise a fundraiser and as Dervla had climbed Errigal a few times, they decided they would do that to raise money.

And raise money the did, with the family recently presenting a cheque for £10,060 to the centre.

