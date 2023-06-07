The Edgar family have raised £12.331.70 and €238 from their recent fundraiser Jumping for All Our Jacks.

The sponsored pier jump and family fun day was held in Creggan Country Park to enable families who have lost someone to suicide, especially young people, to remember their loved ones while having fun. The event was organised by Tony and Sabrina Edgar, who’s 20-years-old son Jack died by suicide shortly after Christmas.

The event saw people as young as five jump off the pier into the cold reservoir on Sunday, June 4, raising a phenomenal amount of money and raising awareness of suicide and poor mental health. The fundraiser was initially held to raise money for the Inner City Assistance Team and Child and Adolescence Mental Health Service (CAMHS) but the family have now decided to give money to more charities since the total was so large. They will now donate £3,000 to CAMHS, £2,000 to the Inner City Assistance Team and £1,000 to the following organisations; Aware NI, Hurt (Have UR Tomorrows), Youth Life, Foyle Search and Rescue, and Men’s Action Network. £500 was also raised for Strike Martial Arts Academy, who Jack trained with.

The rest of the money will be used to organise another charity event, the Killer Mile, in the city cemetery on August 6.

Jack’s mum Sabrina said she was ‘blown away’ by the support and is ‘so grateful’ to everyone who took part, fundraised and donated raffle prizes. She said: “Thanks so much to everyone for the brilliant turnout on an amazing day. It was lovely to raise awareness of suicide while everyone – both young and older – had fun.”

