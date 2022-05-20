Derry gears up for ‘Supercar Saturday’

‘Supercar Saturday’, from midday to 3pm, will allow the public to get up close and personal with more than 30 top level cars at Guildhall Square and Harbour Square, with all funds raised going towards Mayor Graham Warke’s charity, the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

The event is being led by car enthusiasts Gary McCaul and Keith Gamble and the fleet will include supercars such as Lamborghinis, Ferrari and McLarens together with American ‘muscle cars’ such as the Corvette and the Ford Mustang.

The Mayor said: “I’m so excited to see the return of this event which is the second time we have hosted it during my Mayoralty. We had a successful gathering before Christmas that raised thousands of pounds for my charity. I’d only ever seen many of these cars on TV and in films - however, to physically experience them for the first time this year is something I will never forget.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Graham Warke launches 'Supercar Saturday' with, from left, Christopher Cooper, Manager of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, Keith Gamble and Gary McCaul. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.05.22

“As my term in office draws to a close, I want to make one final push for people to donate to my charity, the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, who do so much positive work across the city and district.”

Event organiser Gary McCaul added: “We’re delighted to showcase this event in the heart of the city centre, bringing exotic and extremely rare sports cars to the NW. Most importantly we are delighted to support Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”