Derry ghost hunters 'KJ Hauntings' join comedians Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson on new Channel 4 show

Kim and Jason with Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson.

The paranormal investigators were tasked by the channel to take the popular comedians on a ghost hunt during a trip to Northern Ireland as part of their new bargain holidays show.

The series, titled ‘Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays’ was filmed two years ago but launches on the channel and app this Thursday, April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Journal, Kim and Jason told how, when they initially received the email from Channel 4, they weren’t sure whether or not to take it seriously.

Jason said: “In 2022 we got an email - someone had come across our page and seen that we had done a few public investigations, where we bring a group of the general public to a haunted place for a paranormal investigation. They wanted us to take two comedians on a ghost hunt when they came to Northern Ireland as part of a new bargain holidays show.

“I honestly thought it was a scam to start with! But, after a few phone calls, I realised it was legit. We helped find the location to film in and we met with the producers but it wasn’t until a few weeks before that we found out who the comedians were. Because it had been so long since we filmed, as well, we just assumed the series had been cancelled and was never going to be released. Then we got an email last week out of the blue to say it was being released.”

Jason added how they were both ‘an absolute bag of nerves’ during filming, but were treated so well by Joe and Katherine, as well as the crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re used to having one camera and doing vlog-style videos but we were in a room with two huge names in comedy plus all the lights and cameras. We told the legend of Ballygally Castle Hotel, showed them some of our equipment and then went up to what's known as the ghost room to do the investigation.

Kim and Jason on a paranormal investigation in an old theatre.

“It's also always really nerve-wracking taking people out with us. We think sometimes people are expecting massive things to happen but we can’t make the ghosts perform on command.

“Joe and Katherine and all the production team were so lovely though and it’s definitely something not a lot of people can say they’ve done.”

Kim and Jason are both ‘excited and nervous’ for everyone to see them on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s scary to think we’re going to be on Channel 4 but also exciting that we’re going to be on Channel. We just remember being so nervous that we hope we come across like ourselves. We think that’s why people enjoy our videos so much because we don’t take ourselves too seriously and we can have a laugh but also be absolutely terrified at the same time.”

Kim and Jason first began their paranormal investigations during the pandemic and they’ve built up quite a following.

"Basically we go to haunted locations in both Northern Ireland, Ireland and even the UK, and do paranormal investigations. We film any evidence we capture and make YouTube videos about it.

“During lockdown we kind of fell into a rabbit hole of Youtube videos about paranormal investigating and honestly we didn’t think any of it was real and we wanted to find out for ourselves if there was any truth to it. And, we thought with living in Ireland, which is so historic and has so many myths and legends and even Derry itself has so many wee local ghost stories, we thought why not go out to these places and see if we can get any evidence?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time, with Covid, it was great for our mental health to get out and about and we were primarily doing it for ourselves. We honestly didn’t think anyone would watch but we’ve built up a really nice wee following of people who are always really supportive and who keep tuning in.”

Jason added how their ghost hunts are a ‘real conversation starter’ when they meet new people.

“Most people are really interested and usually have their own spooky story to share when they find out. Everyone asks the same question - where’s the scariest place you’ve been? Some will say they’re completely sceptical but we like to tell them that’s how we used to be too before we started.”

They have had many memorable ghost hunts, but one Donegal location stands out more than the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many - we’ve been all over, but one that stands out for us was at the old Dunlewey Church in Donegal. The responses on our devices that we got there were just unbelievably accurate and linked to a grave there.

“We’ve also investigated 30 East Drive in England which is a world-renowned location. It was on our bucket list from the beginning and we got to investigate it last year. The vibe was just off from when we got there and we actually ended up leaving in the middle of the night as neither of us could sleep.”

You can follow KJ Hauntings on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kjhauntings1/ and on their Youtube channel KJ Hauntings