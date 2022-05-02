‘Derry Girl’ Judith Roddy scoops best actress gong at Buenos Aires film festival

She bagged the top prize for her role in the film, ‘The Cry of Granuaile’, which had its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year.

In the movie, Judith plays Cáit, a Derry-born, Dublin-based academic enlisted by an American film maker researching a film about Granuaile, the legendary 16th century pirate queen.

The feature, directed by Donal Foreman, was filmed in the west of Ireland.

Judith Roddy.

Judith, who is originally from the Pennyburn area of the city, recently performed with Stephen Rea in Frank McGuinness’ ‘The Visiting Hour’ at The Gate Theatre in Dublin.

Her film and television CV includes roles in ‘Derry Girls’, ‘The Fall’ and ‘Rig 45’ while she has performed on stage in Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’, Sean O’Casey’s ‘The Plough and the Stars’, ‘Days of Wine and Roses’ and ‘Twelfth Night’.