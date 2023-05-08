The Ireland Funds raised a record $3 million at the event, which will be used to support NGOs and projects across Ireland.

Held in Manhattan, it was the 45th gala and the most successful in the history of the event.

Derry woman Lisa McGee received The Ireland Funds Literary Award.

Caitriona Fottrell, President & CEO of The Ireland Funds; John Murphy, President and CFO of The Coca-Cola Company; and Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls at The Ireland Funds 45th Anniversary New York Gala on May 4, 2023 in New York (Photograph - James Higgins)

"I'm very proud of where I come from," said Ms. McGee. "All I set out to do when I wrote Derry Girls was to showcase a place I knew and loved but a place I felt was never truly represented on screen before. A place that refused to be defined by the many difficulties it faced but wanted to be defined instead by its warmth and wit and generosity. It's an amazing place to come from and I'm very privileged that I got to tell part of our story."

In recognition of his achievements in business and philanthropy, John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer of The Coca-Cola Company received the Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Leadership Award. He spoke of being a teenager in Co. Meath when The Ireland Funds was first established. "The trinity goals of the Fund: peace, culture, and charity, resonate a lot with me from my memories of what were pretty dark and grim days back in the 70's," said Mr. Murphy. "The Ireland Funds this year is going to make a massive difference in the lives of many people and in many communities that need our help."

"Forty-five years ago, our co-founders Dan Rooney and Tony O'Reilly established The Ireland Funds with an inaugural dinner here in New York," said Caitriona Fottrell, President & CEO of The Ireland Funds. "Their vision of delivering philanthropic support to worthy causes across Ireland has not only been realized but exceeded thanks to our donors and friends in New York and around the globe. We celebrate the commitment, camaraderie, and the profound difference our donors have made for thousands of outstanding not-for-profit organizations."