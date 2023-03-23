The series is nominated for ‘Scripted Comedy’, Lisa McGee is nominated for Comedy Writer and Siobhán McSweeney, who played Sister Michael, is nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. The nominations were announced on Wednesday, March 23.

Posting on Instagram, Siobhan McSweeney wrote how she has ‘won already’ and expressed how she had a ‘lovely’ day full of laughter and congradulations after the nominations were announced. She wrote that fellow ‘Derry Girls’ actor Nicola Coughlan ‘screamed with delight down the phone’ and how she ‘giggled’ with comedy writer and creator of ‘Bad Boys’ Jack Rooke, which is also nominated for a number of BAFTAs. McSweeney also wrote of the nomination: “As [Lisa McGee] said, Sister Michael would be absolutely ripping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, Lisa McGee wrote: “Thank you for the nominations @BAFTA lovely high for Derry Girls to go out on. And we're in such cracking company too.”

Creator and writer Lisa McGee at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 019

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “A record number of entries in Television and Craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022. We are really pleased to announce Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett as hosts of the TV Awards. We are also delighted to launch a brilliant new TV Awards partnership with P&O Cruises.”

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 14 May at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad