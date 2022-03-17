Derry Girls Season 3 trailer officially released

Ex-BBC Newsline reporter Donna Trainer sets the scene in the troubles as the camera pans through the iconic street where Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) lives with her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and their family.

The trailer features the four Derry Girls and ‘The Wee English Fella’ with the unmistakable Derry Girls humour. Erin and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) shout at James (Dylan Llewellyn) for his ‘English breathing’ which is ‘a bit oppressive, actually.’

There’s no word yet when season three will be on our screens but if the trailer is anything to go by, it’s definitely going to be worth the wait.