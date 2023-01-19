On St Brigid’s Eve, as Ireland prepares to celebrate its first public holiday dedicated to a woman, Siobhán McSweeney goes in search of the real Brigid for a new documentary on RTÉ One.1500 years after Brigid’s death, Siobhán, who played Sister Michael in ‘Derry Girls’ and also presents ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ unravels the tangled threads of fact and folklore to reveal the truth about this elusive Goddess, Woman and Saint, and asks why, in an increasingly secular and diverse Ireland, Brigid's popularity appears to be on the rise?

Siobhán gathers a "mnásome", in a stone circle in Galway, with Herstory activist Melanie Lynch, and poet Laura Murphy, who candidly reveal their motivation behind the Herstory campaign and their mission to make St Brigid’s Day a national holiday.Joining this mnásome are sisters Mary Kennedy and Deirdre Ni Chinnéide, who grew up by St Brigid’s Well in Clondalkin and are co-authors of the book Journey to the Well.Broadcaster Mary openly shares the influence she feels Brigid had on her, saying: "I did feel that by researching and by writing about Brigid, I got more of a sense of me as a woman, as an Irish woman, as a woman with Celtic roots and a confidence."