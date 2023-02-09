The Channel 4 comedy picked up accolades for ‘Best Comedy Programme’ and ‘Timeline TV Moment of the Year’ for Erin’s monologue in the final episode.

The ‘Timeline TV Moment of the Year’ award was voted for by the audience.

The Broadcast Awards are deemed ‘the most hotly anticipated event in the television industry calendar, celebrating the very best in British programming and channels.’

Derry Girls has won two awards at the 'Broadcast Awards' in London.

The awards recognise and reward ‘the UK’s most ground-breaking content, creators and channels.’

The awards ceremony took place on Wednesday evening, February 8, at JW Marriott Grovesnor House Hotel, London.

‘Derry Girls’ writer and creator, Lisa McGee, responded to the win by posting a photo of the two award trophies on her Twitter account and Hattrick Productions, who made the show, tweeted they were ‘thrilled’.