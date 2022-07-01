Derry groups to benefit from £417K funding

The funding will be made available within the 2021/22 Health and Community total budget within Rates.

Groups benefiting are: Foyle Search & Rescue – £15k, Newtownstewart Leisure Complex Ltd – £37.5k, Rural Support Programme – £70k, Community Support Plan – £22k, Grand Aid Administration – £10k, Bonfire Officer Programme – £17.5k, DEA’s Local Com Growth Partnerships – £120k and Pilots Row – Contribution to Running Costs – £125k.

Members were also told that the budget has been increased by £62,500 in 22/23 to £284,300 in relation to running costs due to the completion of Top of the Hill and Galliagh Community Centres.

Pilot's Row in Derry.

Proposing the allocations were approved, SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell welcomed the increase in the Community Centres budget adding: “We now have two fantastic state of the art community centres in Galliagh and Top of the Hill.”

Seconding the proposal, Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle said: “It’s fantastic we have the extra money to pay out to particularly the new Galliagh Community Centre which has been long and hard fought for.”

Councillor Christopher Jackson gave Sinn Féin’s endorsement before speaking of his ‘delight’ to see the increase in the Community Centre Fund.

“We have seen previous budgets coming through where there was a glaring gap and no provision for the likes of Top of the Hill and Galliagh but hopefully as council moves forward with the capital list we will see the Community Centre provision in other areas where there are gaps.

“I see day and daily the massive impact the centre provided by this council has on the people of the Top of the Hill and I’ve no doubt the Galliagh Centre is going to serve the same purpose.”

Gillian Anderson